Global Refinery Sulphur Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Refinery Sulphur market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refinery Sulphur market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Natural Gas
Crude Oil
Segment by Application
Sulfuric Acid (fertilizers field)
Sulfuric Acid (metal manufacturing field)
Chemical Processing
By Company
Saudi Aramco
Gazprom
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
Canadian Natural Resources
Tengizchevroil
Shell
Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO)
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
NPC
Suncor Energy
Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation
Pemex
Freeport-McMoRan
Indian Oil Corporation
Petrobras
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Sinopec
CNPC
Sinochem
Production by Region
Middle East
CIS
Americas
China
Europe
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Refinery Sulphur Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Gas
1.2.3 Crude Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sulfuric Acid (fertilizers field)
1.3.3 Sulfuric Acid (metal manufacturing field)
1.3.4 Chemical Processing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Refinery Sulphur Production
2.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Refinery Sulphur Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Refinery Sulphur Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Refinery Sulphur Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Middle East
2.5 CIS
2.6 Americas
2.7 China
2.8 Europe
3 Global Refinery Sulphur Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Refinery Sulphur Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Refinery Sulphur Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Refinery Sulphur Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Refinery Sulphur Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Refinery Sulphur by Region (2023-2028)
3.5
