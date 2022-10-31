Global Biobased Polyols Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biobased Polyols market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobased Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corn Oil
Soybean Oil
Canola Oil
Castor Oil
Palm Oil
Others
Segment by Application
Foam
Coating
Leather
Others
By Company
BASF
Huntsman
Dow
Stahl
Croda
Cargill
Mitsui Chemicals
Polylabs
Emery Oleochemicals
BioBased Technologies
Xuchuan
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biobased Polyols Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biobased Polyols Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corn Oil
1.2.3 Soybean Oil
1.2.4 Canola Oil
1.2.5 Castor Oil
1.2.6 Palm Oil
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foam
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Leather
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biobased Polyols Production
2.1 Global Biobased Polyols Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biobased Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biobased Polyols Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biobased Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biobased Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biobased Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biobased Polyols Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biobased Polyols Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biobased Polyols Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biobased Polyols
