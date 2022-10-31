Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gypsum and Drywall market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum and Drywall market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wallboard
Ceiling Board
Pre-decorated Board
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Commercial
By Company
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Gips Kg
Etex
Lafargeholcim
Beijing New Buildings Material
USG Corporation
Tecni-Gypsum
Gyplac SA
National Gyppsum (NGC)
American Gypsum
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum and Drywall Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wallboard
1.2.3 Ceiling Board
1.2.4 Pre-decorated Board
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.3.4 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production
2.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gypsum and Drywall Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gypsum and Drywall Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gypsum and Drywall Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Gypsum and Drywall by Region
