Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylic Structural Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Structural Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based Adhesives
Solvent-based Adhesives
Reactive Adhesives
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Energy & Power
Others
By Company
Henkel
3M
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Soken
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
LG Chem
Berry Plastics
Permabond
Jiangyin Shuanghua
Xinfeng Group
Sika AG
DuPont
Ashland
Franklin International
Huntsman
Illinois Tool Works
LORD Corporation
Loxeal
Mapei
Huitian
Pidilite Industries
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylic Structural Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives
1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives
1.2.4 Reactive Adhesives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.6 Energy & Power
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylic Structural Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017
