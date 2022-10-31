Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solventborne UV Resins
100% Solids UV Resins
Waterborne UV Resins
Powder UV Resins
Segment by Application
Coatings
Overprint Varnish
Printing Inks
Adhesives
3D Printing
Others
By Company
Allnex
Alberdingk Boley
BASF
Covestro
Nippon Synthetic Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Miwon Specialty Chemical
Hitachi Chemical
IGM Resins
Eternal Materials
Toagosei
Sartomer
DSM
SolTech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solventborne UV Resins
1.2.3 100% Solids UV Resins
1.2.4 Waterborne UV Resins
1.2.5 Powder UV Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Overprint Varnish
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 3D Printing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production
2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecast
