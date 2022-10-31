Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solventborne UV Resins

100% Solids UV Resins

Waterborne UV Resins

Powder UV Resins

Segment by Application

Coatings

Overprint Varnish

Printing Inks

Adhesives

3D Printing

Others

By Company

Allnex

Alberdingk Boley

BASF

Covestro

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

IGM Resins

Eternal Materials

Toagosei

Sartomer

DSM

SolTech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

