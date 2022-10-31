Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Research Report 2022
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Segment by Application
Agriculture & Food
Construction
Infrastructure
Life Science
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
ALS Limited
AmSpec LLC
Apave
Applus Services
BSI Group
Bureau Veritas S. A.
Corelab Laboratories
DEKRA
DNV GL
Eurofins Scientific
Exova Group PLC
Intertek Group PLC
Kiwa Group
Lloyd's Register Group
Mistras Group Inc.
National Collateral Management Services Ltd
RINA Group
SAI Global Limited
SGS SA
SOCOTEC
SYNLAB
TUV Nord
TUV Rheinland
TUV SUD
UL LLC
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Testing
1.2.3 Inspection
1.2.4 Certification
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture & Food
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Infrastructure
1.3.5 Life Science
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Chall
