Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Research Report 2022

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Segment by Application

Agriculture & Food

Construction

Infrastructure

Life Science

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

ALS Limited

AmSpec LLC

Apave

Applus Services

BSI Group

Bureau Veritas S. A.

Corelab Laboratories

DEKRA

DNV GL

Eurofins Scientific

Exova Group PLC

Intertek Group PLC

Kiwa Group

Lloyd's Register Group

Mistras Group Inc.

National Collateral Management Services Ltd

RINA Group

SAI Global Limited

SGS SA

SOCOTEC

SYNLAB

TUV Nord

TUV Rheinland

TUV SUD

UL LLC

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Testing

1.2.3 Inspection

1.2.4 Certification

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture & Food

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Life Science

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Chall

