Global Pet Tech Market Research Report 2022

Pet Tech market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Tech market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pet Wearables

Smart Pet Crates & Beds

Smart Pet Doors

Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

Smart Pet Fence

Smart Pet Toys

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Actijoy Solution

All Home Robotics

CleverPet

Dogtra

DOGVACAY

Felcana

Fitbark

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro

IceRobotics

iFetch, LLC.

Invoxia

Konectera

Loc8tor

Lupine Pet

Mars Incorporated

Motorola

Nedap N.V.

Obe, Inc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pet Wearables

1.2.3 Smart Pet Crates & Beds

1.2.4 Smart Pet Doors

1.2.5 Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

1.2.6 Smart Pet Fence

1.2.7 Smart Pet Toys

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pet Tech Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Pet Tech Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Pet Tech Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Pet Tech Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Pet Tech Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Pet Tech Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Pet Tech Industry Trends

2.3.2 Pet Tech Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pet Tech Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pet Tech Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pet Tech Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pet Tech Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Pet Tech Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Pet Tech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pet Tech Revenue

3.4 Global Pet Tech Market Concen

