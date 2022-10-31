Global Pet Tech Market Research Report 2022
Pet Tech market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Tech market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pet Wearables
Smart Pet Crates & Beds
Smart Pet Doors
Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls
Smart Pet Fence
Smart Pet Toys
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Actijoy Solution
All Home Robotics
CleverPet
Dogtra
DOGVACAY
Felcana
Fitbark
Garmin Ltd.
GoPro
IceRobotics
iFetch, LLC.
Invoxia
Konectera
Loc8tor
Lupine Pet
Mars Incorporated
Motorola
Nedap N.V.
Obe, Inc.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pet Wearables
1.2.3 Smart Pet Crates & Beds
1.2.4 Smart Pet Doors
1.2.5 Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls
1.2.6 Smart Pet Fence
1.2.7 Smart Pet Toys
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pet Tech Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pet Tech Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pet Tech Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pet Tech Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pet Tech Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pet Tech Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pet Tech Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pet Tech Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pet Tech Market Drivers
2.3.3 Pet Tech Market Challenges
2.3.4 Pet Tech Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pet Tech Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Pet Tech Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pet Tech Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Pet Tech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pet Tech Revenue
3.4 Global Pet Tech Market Concen
