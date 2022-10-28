Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phosphatidylserine is found in cell membranes of brain and nerve cells of human beings and animals. It is an important ingredient for healthy development and proper functioning of brain and nerve tissues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Phosphatidylserine in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Food Grade Phosphatidylserine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Form Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Phosphatidylserine include Chemi Nutra, Lonza, Doosan, Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) and Lipoid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Phosphatidylserine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Form
Liquid Form
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Functional Foods
Dietary Supplements
Others
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Phosphatidylserine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Phosphatidylserine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Phosphatidylserine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Food Grade Phosphatidylserine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemi Nutra
Lonza
Doosan
Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen)
Lipoid
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Phosphatidylserine Companies
3.8
