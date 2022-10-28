Printed Decor Papers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Decor papers are usually printed using the intaglio process. In this process, ink is applied to the paper by an engraved roller. The interplay between the paper color and various printing inks enables limitless decorative designs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Decor Papers in global, including the following market information:

Global Printed Decor Papers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/176493/global-printed-decor-papers-market-2022-2028-985

Global Printed Decor Papers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Printed Decor Papers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printed Decor Papers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Commercial Decor Papers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printed Decor Papers include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Surteco, Papierfabrik August Koehler, Onyx Specialty Papers, BMK, Pudumjee Paper Products, Impress Surfaces, Coveright Surfaces and Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Printed Decor Papers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Decor Papers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Commercial Decor Papers

Household Decor Papers

Global Printed Decor Papers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging and Labeling

Building and Construction

Others

Global Printed Decor Papers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Printed Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printed Decor Papers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printed Decor Papers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Printed Decor Papers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Printed Decor Papers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Surteco

Papierfabrik August Koehler

Onyx Specialty Papers

BMK

Pudumjee Paper Products

Impress Surfaces

Coveright Surfaces

Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material

Zhejiang Shenglong Decoration Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176493/global-printed-decor-papers-market-2022-2028-985

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Decor Papers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Printed Decor Papers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Printed Decor Papers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Printed Decor Papers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Printed Decor Papers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Printed Decor Papers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Printed Decor Papers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Printed Decor Papers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Printed Decor Papers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Decor Papers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Decor Papers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Decor Papers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Decor Papers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Decor Papers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176493/global-printed-decor-papers-market-2022-2028-985

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/