Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Asphalt Roofing Shingles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asphalt Roofing Shingles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Laminated Shingles
Three-tab Shingles
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
GAF Materials
Owens Corning
CertainTeed
Atlas Roofing
IKO Group
Malarkey Roofing
PABCO
TAMKO Building Products
Polyglass USA
Tarco
Siplast
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Asphalt Roofing Shingles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laminated Shingles
1.2.3 Three-tab Shingles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Production
2.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Asphalt Roofing Shingles Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Asphalt Roofi
