Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Building Thermal Insulation Panels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Thermal Insulation Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rock Wool
Glass Wool
EPS/XPS
PU/PIR
Other
Segment by Application
Wall
Roof
Floor
Other
By Company
Rockwool International
Ravago
Owens Corning
Knauf Insulation
Saint-Gobain
Kingspan Group
URSA
TECHNONICOL
UNILIN Insulation
Recticel
Steinbach
Linzmeier
Asahi Fiber Glass
Nippon Aqua
Nichias Corporation
Asahi Kasei
Nittobo
Sekisui Soflan Wiz
Kaneka Corporation
Achilles Corporation
Lfhuaneng
Beipeng
Shanghai ABM
Kosenca
Beijing Wuzhou
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rock Wool
1.2.3 Glass Wool
1.2.4 EPS/XPS
1.2.5 PU/PIR
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wall
1.3.3 Roof
1.3.4 Floor
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Production
2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
