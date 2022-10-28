Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-Based Paint
Oil Paint
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Akzo Nobel
BASF
PPG Industries
Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
KCC Corporation
Worwag
Peter Lacke
Donglai Coating Technology
KNT
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Paint
1.2.3 Oil Paint
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Production
2.1 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Exterior and Interior Coating R
