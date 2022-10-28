Global Very High Bond (VHB) Double-Sided Tapes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Opaque Double-Sided Tape
Translucent Double-Sided Tape
Clear Double-Sided Tape
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Home Appliances
Electronics
Others
By Company
3M
Nitto
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Intertape Polymer Group
Avery Dennison (Mactac)
Scapa
Saint Gobain
Teraoka
Achem (YC Group)
Acrylic Foam Tape Company
YGZC GROUP
Shanghai Smith Adhesive
AIPL Tapes Industry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
