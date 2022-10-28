Uncategorized

Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ultrasound Contrast Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasound Contrast Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Microbubbles Contrast Agents

Liquid Fluorocarbon Nano Emulsion

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

By Company

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bracco SpA

GE Healthcare

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Bayer

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

BeiLu Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultrasound Contrast Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microbubbles Contrast Agents
1.2.3 Liquid Fluorocarbon Nano Emulsion
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production
2.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agent

 

