Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ultrasound Contrast Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasound Contrast Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Microbubbles Contrast Agents
Liquid Fluorocarbon Nano Emulsion
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
By Company
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Bracco SpA
GE Healthcare
Daiichi Sankyo Company
Bayer
Guerbet Group
Hengrui Medicine
BeiLu Pharmaceutical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultrasound Contrast Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microbubbles Contrast Agents
1.2.3 Liquid Fluorocarbon Nano Emulsion
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production
2.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ultrasound Contrast Agent
