North America Architectural Glass Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Architectural Glass in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Architectural Glass market.

Chapter 1, to describe Architectural Glass Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Architectural Glass, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Architectural Glass, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Architectural Glass market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Architectural Glass Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low-e

1.2.2 Special

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Architectural Glass Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 AGC Architectural Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Saint-Gobain S.A

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Architectural Glass Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Architectural Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Guardian glass

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Architectural Glass Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Guardian glass Architectural Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Mark

