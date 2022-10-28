Global Antistatic Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Antistatic Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antistatic Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Type
Alkyd Type
Other
Segment by Application
Automobile
Electronic Product
Aerospace
Construction
Other
By Company
3M
Akzo Nobel
PPG
Sherwin Williams
DuPont
BASF
Valspar
Kansai Paint
Nippon Paint
Jotun
RPM International
Aspen Aerogels
Cabot
Chemat Technology
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain
NTC Nano Tech Coatings
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antistatic Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Type
1.2.3 Alkyd Type
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Electronic Product
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Antistatic Coatings Production
2.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Antistatic Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Antistatic Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Antistatic Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Antistatic Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Antistatic Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Antistatic Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Antistatic Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Antistatic Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales An
