Global Plastics Injection Molding Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polystyrene
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polycarbonate
Polyamide
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Healthcare
Others
By Company
ALPLA
Amcor
AptarGroup
BERICAP
Berry Global Inc.
EVCO Plastics
HTI Plastics
IAC Group
Magna International
Quantum Plastics
Silgan Holdings
The Rodon Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Plastics Injection Molding Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastics Injection Molding
1.2 Plastics Injection Molding Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastics Injection Molding Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.2.4 Polystyrene
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.6 Polycarbonate
1.2.7 Polyamide
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Plastics Injection Molding Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastics Injection Molding Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Plastics Injection Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Plastics Injection Molding Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Plastics Injection Molding Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Plastics Injection Molding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Plastics Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Plastics Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Plastics Injection Molding Estimates and Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/