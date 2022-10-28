Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Phenolic Resin-Based Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alcohol Solubility
Oil Solubility
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Other
By Company
PPG
Sherwin Williams
DuPont
Sumitomo
Nippon Paint
Jotun
Showa Denko Group
Georgia-Pacific Resins
Plenco
SI-Group
Kolon Chemical
Prefere Resins
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcohol Solubility
1.2.3 Oil Solubility
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paints Sales by Region
3
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/