Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fused Zirconium Oxide
Chemical Zirconium Oxide
Segment by Application
Refractory
Ceramic
Metallurgy
Others
By Company
Imerys
Saint-Gobain
Showa Denko
Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo (DKKK)
Iwatani Australia (Doral)
Zircoa, Inc.
Luxfer MEL Technologies
Bengbu Zhongheng
Sanxiang Advanced Materials
Zhengzhou Zhenzhong Fused New Material
Orient Zirconic
Jangxi Kingan Hi-Tech
Jingjiehui Group
Zibo Guangtong Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fused Zirconium Oxide
1.2.3 Chemical Zirconium Oxide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Refractory
1.3.3 Ceramic
1.3.4 Metallurgy
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Production
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Oxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
