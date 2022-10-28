Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
API-NaCl
HD-NaCl
Segment by Application
Chlorine and Hydrogen
Caustic Soda
Other
By Company
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)
China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
Cargill (US)
Incorporated (US)
The Dow Chemical Company (US)
Dominion Salt (UK)
Tata Chemicals Ltd. (Singapore)
Maldon Crystal Salt Co. (The Netherlands)
Akzo Nobel (The Netherlands)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 API-NaCl
1.2.3 HD-NaCl
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chlorine and Hydrogen
1.3.3 Caustic Soda
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Production
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Sodium Chloride Sales by
