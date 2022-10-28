Uncategorized

Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Steel Cords for Radial Tyres market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)

Segment by Application

Passenger car use

Freight car use

Other

By Company

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Normal Tensile (NT)
1.2.3 High Tensile (HT)
1.2.4 Super Tensile (ST)
1.2.5 Ultra Tensile (UT)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger car use
1.3.3 Freight car use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production
2.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel

 

