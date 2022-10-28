Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Steel Cords for Radial Tyres market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Normal Tensile (NT)
High Tensile (HT)
Super Tensile (ST)
Ultra Tensile (UT)
Segment by Application
Passenger car use
Freight car use
Other
By Company
Bekaert
Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord
ArcelorMittal
Hyosung
Shandong SNTON Steel Cord
Bridgestone
Shougang Century
Tokusen
Tokyo Rope MFG
Hubei Fuxing New Material
BMZ
Henan Hengxing
Junma Tyre Cord
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sodetal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Normal Tensile (NT)
1.2.3 High Tensile (HT)
1.2.4 Super Tensile (ST)
1.2.5 Ultra Tensile (UT)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger car use
1.3.3 Freight car use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production
2.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Cords for Radial Tyres Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel
