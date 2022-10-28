Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polydimethylsiloxane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lower molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
Higher molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
Ultra High molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
Segment by Application
Lubricants and Greases
Surfactants and Antifoaming agents
Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry
Food & Beverages industry
Other (Contact lens,Silly putty and others)
By Company
3M
AkzoNobel
Asian Paints
Biro Technology Inc.
BYK-CHEMIE GmbH
Dampney Company Inc.
Evonik Industries
Gelest Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Merck KGaA
Reltek LLC
Restek Corporation
Sherwin-Williams Company
Wacker Chemie AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polydimethylsiloxane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lower molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
1.2.3 Higher molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
1.2.4 Ultra High molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lubricants and Greases
1.3.3 Surfactants and Antifoaming agents
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry
1.3.5 Food & Beverages industry
1.3.6 Other (Contact lens,Silly putty and others)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Production
2.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polydimethylsiloxane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
