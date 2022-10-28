Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
?27 g/m²
27 g/m²-45 g/m²
?45 g/m²
Segment by Application
Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)
High Pressure Laminates (HPL)
Others
By Company
Qifeng New Material
Glatfelter
MB Papers (Miquel y Costas)
SMW
Purico
BMK GmbH
Puli Paper
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
SURTECO
Onyx Specialty Papers
Shin Kwang Hwa Paper
Pudumjee Paper Products
Zori International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ?27 g/m²
1.2.3 27 g/m²-45 g/m²
1.2.4 ?45 g/m²
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)
1.3.3 High Pressure Laminates (HPL)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Production
2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wear Resistant O
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/