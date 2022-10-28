Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Modified Acrylic Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified Acrylic Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acid
Gel
Undyed
Segment by Application
Apparels
Home Furnishing
Industrial
Outdoor
By Company
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Aksa)
Dralon
Aditya Birla Group
Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company
Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
Exlan Japan Co. Ltd.
Kaneka Corporation
Indian Acrylics Ltd.
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
Kaltex Fibers
Toray
DOLAN GmbH
SDF Group
Yousuf Dewan Companies
Sinopec
CNPC
Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group
Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modified Acrylic Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acid
1.2.3 Gel
1.2.4 Undyed
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparels
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Outdoor
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Production
2.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Modified Acrylic Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales
