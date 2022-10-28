Global Beverage-Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Beverage-Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Beverage-Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Segment by Application

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Dairy

By Company

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (U.S.)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Rexam PLC (U.K.)

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Mondi PLC (U.K.)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

