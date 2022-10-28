Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pultrusion
Filament Winding
Centrifugal Casting
Segment by Application
Power Transmission and Distribution
Telecommunication
Lighting
Others
By Company
RS Technologies Inc.
Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
Valmont Industries
Strongwell
Composite Material Technology, LLC
Elsewedy Electric
Highland Industries Inc.
Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda.
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pultrusion
1.2.3 Filament Winding
1.2.4 Centrifugal Casting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Transmission and Distribution
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 Lighting
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production
2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3
