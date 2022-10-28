Uncategorized

Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Centrifugal Casting

Segment by Application

Power Transmission and Distribution

Telecommunication

Lighting

Others

By Company

RS Technologies Inc.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Valmont Industries

Strongwell

Composite Material Technology, LLC

Elsewedy Electric

Highland Industries Inc.

Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pultrusion
1.2.3 Filament Winding
1.2.4 Centrifugal Casting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Transmission and Distribution
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 Lighting
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production
2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pole Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3

 

