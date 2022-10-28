Uncategorized

Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

WC

W2C

Segment by Application

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Abrasive Products

Others

By Company

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)

Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg)

Extramet (Switzerland)

Federal Carbide Company (U.S.)

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

OMCD SpA(Italy)

Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium)

TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic)

Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Eurotungstene (France)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 WC
1.2.3 W2C
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components
1.3.3 Cutting Tools
1.3.4 Dies & Punches
1.3.5 Abrasive Products
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production
2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
 

 

