Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
WC
W2C
Segment by Application
Machine Tools & Components
Cutting Tools
Dies & Punches
Abrasive Products
Others
By Company
Sandvik AB (Sweden)
Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)
Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg)
Extramet (Switzerland)
Federal Carbide Company (U.S.)
Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)
Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China)
Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)
OMCD SpA(Italy)
Specialty Metals Resources SA(Belgium)
TaeguTec Ltd(Korea Republic)
Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Eurotungstene (France)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 WC
1.2.3 W2C
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components
1.3.3 Cutting Tools
1.3.4 Dies & Punches
1.3.5 Abrasive Products
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production
2.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global General Purpose Tungsten Carbide Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
