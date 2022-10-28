Uncategorized

Global Elastic Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Elastic Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyurethane

Silicone

Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

By Company

Henkel

Sika

Arkema

DOW Chemical

3M

H.B. Fuller

Wacker Chemie

Weicon

Threebond

Cemedine

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Silicone
1.2.4 Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elastic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elastic Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elastic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elastic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Elastic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elastic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elastic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Elastic Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Elastic Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Elastic Adhesives by R

 

