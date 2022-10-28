Global Elastic Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Elastic Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyurethane
Silicone
Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Industrial
Automotive & Transportation
By Company
Henkel
Sika
Arkema
DOW Chemical
3M
H.B. Fuller
Wacker Chemie
Weicon
Threebond
Cemedine
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
