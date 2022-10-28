Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyamide (PA)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Sporting Goods
Industrial Goods
Others
By Company
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
Celanese Corporation (US)
PolyOne (US)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
PlastiComp Inc. (US)
RTP Company (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.3 Polyamide (PA)
1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Sporting Goods
1.3.5 Industrial Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Production
2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global L
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/