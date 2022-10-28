Uncategorized

Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Short Carbon Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Short Carbon Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PAN-Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch  Based Carbon Fiber

Rayon  Based Carbon Fiber

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Company

Toray Industries (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Hyosung (South Korea)

SGL Group (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PAN-Based Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Pitch – Based Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Rayon – Based Carbon Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & defense
1.3.4 Sporting Goods
1.3.5 Wind Energy
1.3.6 Civil Engineering
1.3.7 Pipe & Tank
1.3.8 Marine
1.3.9 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production
2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region

 

