Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Short Carbon Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Short Carbon Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PAN-Based Carbon Fiber
Pitch Based Carbon Fiber
Rayon Based Carbon Fiber
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Sporting Goods
Wind Energy
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Others
By Company
Toray Industries (Japan)
Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Hyosung (South Korea)
SGL Group (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PAN-Based Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Pitch – Based Carbon Fiber
1.2.4 Rayon – Based Carbon Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & defense
1.3.4 Sporting Goods
1.3.5 Wind Energy
1.3.6 Civil Engineering
1.3.7 Pipe & Tank
1.3.8 Marine
1.3.9 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production
2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region
