Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Extruded Sheet
Cast Acrylic Sheet
Pellets
Beads
Segment by Application
Signs & Displays
Construction
Automotive
Lighting Fixtures
Electronics
Others
By Company
Arkema SA (France)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)
GEHR Plastics, Inc. (Germany)
Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extruded Sheet
1.2.3 Cast Acrylic Sheet
1.2.4 Pellets
1.2.5 Beads
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Signs & Displays
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Lighting Fixtures
1.3.6 Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
2.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Methacrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global General Purpose Grade Polymethyl Meth
