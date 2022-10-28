Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Frame Lightweight Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metals
Plastics
Rubber
Composites
Others
Segment by Application
Body-in White
Chassis & Suspension
Powertrains and Closure
Interiors and Others
By Company
BASF SE (Germany)
ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)
Covestro AG (Germany)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Lyondellbasell N.V. (U.S.)
Novelis .Inc.,(U.S.)
Toray Industries (Japan)
PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.)
Alcoa Inc., (U.S.)
Owens Corning (U.S.)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metals
1.2.3 Plastics
1.2.4 Rubber
1.2.5 Composites
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body-in White
1.3.3 Chassis & Suspension
1.3.4 Powertrains and Closure
1.3.5 Interiors and Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Production
2.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Reven
