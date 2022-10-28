Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Research Report 2022
Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Energy Saving Lighting
Energy Saving Windows
Energy Saving Roof Covering
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Smart Meters
Segment by Application
Wind
Geothermal Energy
Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
Solar Heat (ST)
Small Hydropower Energy
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
LUMENIA
Ameresco
Phitat Commercial Lighting
Apogee Enterprises
ASAHI GLASS
ETT
Nippon Sheet Glass
McQuay
Central Glass
Unique Technologies
Xemex NV
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Energy Saving Lighting
1.2.3 Energy Saving Windows
1.2.4 Energy Saving Roof Covering
1.2.5 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
1.2.6 Smart Meters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wind
1.3.3 Geothermal Energy
1.3.4 Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
1.3.5 Solar Heat (ST)
1.3.6 Small Hydropower Energy
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Ren
