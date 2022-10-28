Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rare Earth Metal Scintillator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sodium Iodide (NaI)
Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) and Lutetium-yttrium Oxyorthosilicate (LYSO)
Bismuth Germanate Oxide (BGO)
Others
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Homeland Security and Defense
Nuclear Power Plants
Industrial Applications
Others
By Company
Saint Gobain S.A. (France)
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)
Dynasil Corporation of America (U.S.)
Hitachi Metals Group (Japan)
Rexon Components, Inc. (U.S.)
Detec (Canada)
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Scintacor (U.K.)
EPIC Crystal Company Limited (China)
Amcrys (Ukraine)
Alpha Spectra, Inc. (U.S.)
Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation (China)
Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sodium Iodide (NaI)
1.2.3 Cesium Iodide (CsI)
1.2.4 Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) and Lutetium-yttrium Oxyorthosilicate (LYSO)
1.2.5 Bismuth Germanate Oxide (BGO)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Homeland Security and Defense
1.3.4 Nuclear Power Plants
1.3.5 Industrial Applications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production
2.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/