Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Rare Earth Metal Scintillator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sodium Iodide (NaI)

Cesium Iodide (CsI)

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) and Lutetium-yttrium Oxyorthosilicate (LYSO)

Bismuth Germanate Oxide (BGO)

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Industrial Applications

Others

By Company

Saint Gobain S.A. (France)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Dynasil Corporation of America (U.S.)

Hitachi Metals Group (Japan)

Rexon Components, Inc. (U.S.)

Detec (Canada)

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Scintacor (U.K.)

EPIC Crystal Company Limited (China)

Amcrys (Ukraine)

Alpha Spectra, Inc. (U.S.)

Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation (China)

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sodium Iodide (NaI)

1.2.3 Cesium Iodide (CsI)

1.2.4 Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) and Lutetium-yttrium Oxyorthosilicate (LYSO)

1.2.5 Bismuth Germanate Oxide (BGO)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Homeland Security and Defense

1.3.4 Nuclear Power Plants

1.3.5 Industrial Applications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production

2.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rare Earth Metal Scintillator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3

