Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PECVD

ALD

Others

Segment by Application

Flexible OLED Display

Flexible OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Others

By Company

Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US)

Applied Materials (US)

3M (US)

Veeco Instruments (US)

Kateeva (US)

Toray Industries (Japan)

BASF (Rolic) (Germany)

Meyer Burger (Switzerland)

Aixtron (Germany)

Bystronic Glass (Germany)

AMS Technologies (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PECVD

1.2.3 ALD

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Flexible OLED Display

1.3.3 Flexible OLED Lighting

1.3.4 Thin-Film Photovoltaics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production

2.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20

