Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PECVD
ALD
Others
Segment by Application
Flexible OLED Display
Flexible OLED Lighting
Thin-Film Photovoltaics
Others
By Company
Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)
LG Chem (South Korea)
Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US)
Applied Materials (US)
3M (US)
Veeco Instruments (US)
Kateeva (US)
Toray Industries (Japan)
BASF (Rolic) (Germany)
Meyer Burger (Switzerland)
Aixtron (Germany)
Bystronic Glass (Germany)
AMS Technologies (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PECVD
1.2.3 ALD
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flexible OLED Display
1.3.3 Flexible OLED Lighting
1.3.4 Thin-Film Photovoltaics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production
2.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20
