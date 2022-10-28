Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Fiber Composites
S-glass Composites
Aramid Fiber Composites
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Pressure Vessel
Wind Turbine
Medical
Construction
Others
By Company
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Hexcel Corporation (US)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany)
Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands)
TPI Composites (US)
Owens Corning Corporation (US)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Composites
1.2.3 S-glass Composites
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Composites
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Pressure Vessel
1.3.5 Wind Turbine
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Construction
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production
2.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
