Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Matrix Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Matrix Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Continuous

Discontinuous

Particle

Segment by Application

Ground Transportation

Aerospace

Thermal Management

Industrial

Others

By Company

Materion Corporation (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

CPS Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Metal Cast Technologies (U.S.)

GKN Sinter Metals (U.K.)

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Matrix Composite Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Continuous

1.2.3 Discontinuous

1.2.4 Particle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Ground Transportation

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Thermal Management

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales by Region



