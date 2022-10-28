Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Matrix Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Matrix Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Continuous
Discontinuous
Particle
Segment by Application
Ground Transportation
Aerospace
Thermal Management
Industrial
Others
By Company
Materion Corporation (U.S.)
3M (U.S.)
CPS Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
Metal Cast Technologies (U.S.)
GKN Sinter Metals (U.K.)
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Matrix Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Continuous
1.2.3 Discontinuous
1.2.4 Particle
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ground Transportation
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Thermal Management
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Matrix Composite Sales by Region
