Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
E-Glass
T-Glass
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Sewage
Irrigation
Others
By Company
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.
Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.
Future Pipe Industries
Graphite India Limited
HOBAS
Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.
Enduro Composites, Inc.
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
ZCL Composites Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 E-Glass
1.2.3 T-Glass
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Sewage
1.3.5 Irrigation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Production
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plas
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/