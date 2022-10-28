Global Epoxy Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Epoxy Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lay-up
Compression Molding
Resin Injection
Resin Transfer Molding
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Sporting Goods
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Others
By Company
Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium)
Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Toray Industries, INC. (Japan)
Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)
SGL Group (Germany)
Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland)
Park Electrochemical Corporation (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Axiom Materials (California, U.S.)
Reliance Industries
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Myko Engineering (Israel)
Rotec Composite Group B.V. (Netherlands)
Barrday (Canada)
Gordon Composites, Inc. (U.S.)
Hindoostan Composite Solutions (India)
ATL Composites (Australia)
IDI Composites (U.S.)
Isosport (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
