Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropelene (PP)
Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)
Polythelene(PE)
Rayon
Wood Pulp
Bi-component(Bico)
Others
Segment by Application
Hygiene
Construction
Wipes
Upholstery
Filtration
Automotive
Others
By Company
DuPont (US)
Kimberly-Clarke (US)
Berry Global Group (US)
Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)
Freudenberg (Germany)
Glatfelter (US)
Suominen Corporation (Finland)
Johns Manville (US)
Fitesa (Brazil)
TWE Group (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropelene (PP)
1.2.3 Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)
1.2.4 Polythelene(PE)
1.2.5 Rayon
1.2.6 Wood Pulp
1.2.7 Bi-component(Bico)
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hygiene
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Wipes
1.3.5 Upholstery
1.3.6 Filtration
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production
2.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenu
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/