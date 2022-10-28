Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polymeric Modifiers
Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters
Emulsifiers
Chemical Modifiers
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Roofing
Others
By Company
AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
Arkema SA (France)
Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)
Kraton Corporation (U.S.)
Sasol Limited (South Africa)
The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
Ingevity Corporation (U.S.)
Arrmaz (U.S.)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymeric Modifiers
1.2.3 Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters
1.2.4 Emulsifiers
1.2.5 Chemical Modifiers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Roofing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production
2.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cold Mixed Asphalt Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
