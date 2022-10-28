Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hot Finished Seamless Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Steel & Alloys
Copper & Alloys
Nickel & Alloys
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure & Construction
Power Generation
Automotive
Engineering
Others
By Company
Zaffertec S.L. (Spain)
Cimco Europe C.F. (Italy)
Wheatland Tube Company (U.S.)
Techint Group SpA (Italy)
ISMT Ltd. (India)
ALCO SAS (Colombia)
Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
UMW Group (Malaysia)
United Seamless Tubular Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)
JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)
Vallourec AG (France)
IPP Europe Ltd. (U.K.)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel & Alloys
1.2.3 Copper & Alloys
1.2.4 Nickel & Alloys
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Infrastructure & Construction
1.3.4 Power Generation
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Engineering
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Production
2.1 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Reve
