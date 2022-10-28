Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the electricity market.

A Virtual Power Plant (VPP) is an aggregated portfolio of Distributed Energy Resources and Controllable Loads into energy blocks which can be used to participate in Energy Markets and offer Services to the System Operator.

In this report, what is included in our statistics is the market size of virtual power plant technology service providers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in Global, including the following market information:

The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market was valued at 621.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2296.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OC Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) include ?rsted, Duke Energy, RWE, Enbala, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric?AutoGrid? and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

