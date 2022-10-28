Global Solid Sodium Silicate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Sodium Silicate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Sodium Silicate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 95%
95-97%
97-99%
Above 99%
Segment by Application
Precipitated Silica
Detergents
Construction
Pulp & Paper
Water Treatment
Metal Casting
Food Preservation
Others
By Company
PQ Corporation (US)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US)
Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan)
BASF (Germany)
Kiran Global Chem Limited (India)
Sinchem Silica Gel (China)
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China)
IQE Group (Spain)
CIECH (Poland)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Sodium Silicate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 95%
1.2.3 95-97%
1.2.4 97-99%
1.2.5 Above 99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Precipitated Silica
1.3.3 Detergents
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Pulp & Paper
1.3.6 Water Treatment
1.3.7 Metal Casting
1.3.8 Food Preservation
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Production
2.1 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solid Sodium Silicate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
