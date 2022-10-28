Uncategorized

Global Synthetic Geotextile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Geotextile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Geotextile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

By Company

Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands)

Low & Bonar (UK)

Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark)

Thrace Group (Greece)

Huesker (Germany)

Berry Global (US)

DuPont (US)

Strata Systems (US)

Leggett & Platt (US)

Officine Maccaferri (Italy)

GSE Environmental (US)

Kaytech (South Africa)

Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE (Germany)

Propex Operating Company (US)

Carthage Mills (US)

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Geotextile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Geotextile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Polyester (PET)
1.2.4 Polyethylene
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Geotextile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road Construction and Pavement Repair
1.3.3 Erosion
1.3.4 Drainage
1.3.5 Railway Work
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Geotextile Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Geotextile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Geotextile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Geotextile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Geotextile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Geotextile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Geotextile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Geotextile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Geotextile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Geotextile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Synthetic Geotextile Sales by Region
 

 

