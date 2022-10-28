Global Synthetic Geotextile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Geotextile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Geotextile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Polyester (PET)
Polyethylene
Others
Segment by Application
Road Construction and Pavement Repair
Erosion
Drainage
Railway Work
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands)
Low & Bonar (UK)
Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark)
Thrace Group (Greece)
Huesker (Germany)
Berry Global (US)
DuPont (US)
Strata Systems (US)
Leggett & Platt (US)
Officine Maccaferri (Italy)
GSE Environmental (US)
Kaytech (South Africa)
Mattex (Saudi Arabia)
NAUE (Germany)
Propex Operating Company (US)
Carthage Mills (US)
Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
