Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water-based Digital Inks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Digital Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plastics
Textile
Ceramics & Glass
Paper
Segment by Application
Advertising & Promotion
Ceramic Tiles Printing
Clothing & Household Textiles
Packaging
Publication
Glass Printing
Others
By Company
Sun Chemical (US)
INX International Ink (US)
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan)
JK Group (Italy)
Nazdar Company (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-based Digital Inks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastics
1.2.3 Textile
1.2.4 Ceramics & Glass
1.2.5 Paper
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Advertising & Promotion
1.3.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing
1.3.4 Clothing & Household Textiles
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Publication
1.3.7 Glass Printing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production
2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/