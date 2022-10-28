Uncategorized

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water-based Digital Inks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Digital Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plastics

Textile

Ceramics & Glass

Paper

Segment by Application

Advertising & Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing & Household Textiles

Packaging

Publication

Glass Printing

Others

By Company

Sun Chemical (US)

INX International Ink (US)

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan)

JK Group (Italy)

Nazdar Company (US)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-based Digital Inks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastics
1.2.3 Textile
1.2.4 Ceramics & Glass
1.2.5 Paper
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Advertising & Promotion
1.3.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing
1.3.4 Clothing & Household Textiles
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Publication
1.3.7 Glass Printing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production
2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue

 

