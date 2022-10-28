Global Digital Farming System Market Research Report 2022
Digital Farming System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Farming System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software & Service
Hardware
Segment by Application
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
BASF
Bayer-Monsanto
DowDuPont
Syngenta-ChemChina
KWS SAAT SE
Simplot
Netafim
Yara International
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software & Service
1.2.3 Hardware
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farmland & Farms
1.3.3 Agricultural Cooperatives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Farming System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Farming System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Farming System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Farming System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Farming System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Farming System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Farming System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Farming System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Farming System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Farming System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Farming System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Digital Farming System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Digital Farming System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, a
