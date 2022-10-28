Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Knitted Technical Textile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Knitted Technical Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Polymer

Regenerated Fiber

Mineral

Metal

Specialty Fiber

Segment by Application

Mobiltech

Indutech

Meditech

Protech

Packtech

Agritech

Hometech

Clothtech

By Company

Dupont

Asahi Kasei

Kimberley-Clark

Mitsui Chemicals

Huntsman

Low & Bonar

Freudenberg & Co.

Berry Global Group

Toyobo Co.

Milliken & Company

SRF Limited

Lanxess

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knitted Technical Textile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Fiber

1.2.3 Synthetic Polymer

1.2.4 Regenerated Fiber

1.2.5 Mineral

1.2.6 Metal

1.2.7 Specialty Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Mobiltech

1.3.3 Indutech

1.3.4 Meditech

1.3.5 Protech

1.3.6 Packtech

1.3.7 Agritech

1.3.8 Hometech

1.3.9 Clothtech

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Production

2.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Knitted Technical Textile Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Knitted Technical Textile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028



