Global Service Procurement Market Research Report 2022-2026

Service procurement is the procurement of services. In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. Service Procurement Report by Material, Application, and Geography ? Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world?s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Service Procurement market is valued at USD XX million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2022 to 2026.

The report firstly introduced the Service Procurement basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world?s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)

??

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

??

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Service Procurement for each application, including-

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

??

Table of content

Part I Service Procurement Industry Overview

Chapter One Service Procurement Industry Overview

1.1 Service Procurement Definition

1.2 Service Procurement Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Service Procurement Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Service Procurement Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Service Procurement Application Analysis

1.3.1 Service Procurement Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Service Procurement Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Service Procurement Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Service Procurement Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Service Procurement Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Service Procurement Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Service Procurement Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Service Procurement Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Service Procurement Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Service Procurement Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Service Procurement Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Service Procurement Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Service Procurement Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Service Procurement Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Part II Asia Service Procurement Industry (The Report Company Including the Below

