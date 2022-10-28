Uncategorized

Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Amoxicillin

 

Doxycycline

 

Oxytetracycline

Tilmicocin

Others

Segment by Application

Chickens

Turkeys

Laying Hens

Others

By Company

Zoetis Services LLC

Elanco

Virbac

Ceva

Vetoquinol/Soparfin SCA

Phibro Animal Health

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Poultry Antibiotic Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Poultry Antibiotic
1.2 Poultry Antibiotic Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amoxicillin
1.2.3 Doxycycline
1.2.4 Oxytetracycline
1.2.5 Tilmicocin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Poultry Antibiotic Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chickens
1.3.3 Turkeys
1.3.4 Laying Hens
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers

 

